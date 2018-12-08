

AM800, CTV Windsor





Police are asking for the public's help identifying the body of a man found in the Detroit River.

According to OPP a body was reported near the Canadian Coast Guard base in Amherstburg Friday at around 4:30pm, but he has yet to be identified.

Investigators say the man is between 60 and 70 years old, around 6'-2" and 150lbs. He's described as balding, with grey hair, a mustache and a goatee.

The man was also found wearing a hearing aid, two Helly-Hansen green rain-jackets, a green military style jacket, blue work pants, and size 11 Rockport shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.