Body of missing woman found along Riverside Drive

A section of Riverside Drive East was closed on Thursday after Windsor police found the body of a 64-year-old woman who went missing on Wednesday.

Lian Qin was last seen at a house in the 800 block of Dawson Road around 3 a.m. on Nov. 1. After being notified of Qin’s disappearance, police launched an extensive search and issued numerous appeals asking for the public’s help to find her.

At roughly 10 a.m. the following day, Qin’s body was found around Riverside Drive East and Pillette Road.

Investigators will work with the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of Qin’s death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Riverside Drive has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police at 519-258-6111. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Police say if you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.