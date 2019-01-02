

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say the body of a missing 72-year-old man was recovered from the Detroit River.

Police asked for the public’s help finding Murray Banfill on Nov. 13, 2018.

His daughter, Terri Banfill, spoke with CTV News on Nov.17, after desperately looking for her missing father all week.

On Tuesday around 8 a.m. patrol officers were called to the report of a body located in the Detroit River near the foot of Goyeau Street and Ouellette Avenue.

The deceased body was removed from the water and a coroner attended the scene.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch does not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com, or Submit a Tip on Facebook.