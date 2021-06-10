WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say the boater reported missing in Lake St. Clair on Sunday has been recovered.

Another boater on Lake St. Clair discovered a body floating in the lake on Thursday at about10:35 a.m., and notified OPP.

Members of the Essex County OPP Marine Unit, Chatham-Kent OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, recovered the body of the missing boater in the water off of Claireview Drive in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Police say the victim was not wearing a life-jacket.

The coroner attended the scene and a post mortem examination has been scheduled for Friday in Windsor.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year old Harold Todd Howe of Lakeshore.