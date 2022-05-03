Body of LaSalle man suspected in wife’s death found in Detroit River

LaSalle police say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.

On Monday just after 11 a.m., the Windsor Police Service Marine Unit was notified by a boater that they had located a body in the Detroit River between the Ambassador Bridge and Fighting Island.

The unit attended and summoned members of the LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit, who were able to confirm that it was Blair Lyons.

Police had been seeking Lyons as a suspect in a homicide as well as the subject of a missing person investigation.

On March 19, LaSalle police began an investigation into the homicide of Amanda Lyons at her residence in LaSalle. Amanda Lyons is shown in this undated photo. (Source: Families First)

Through investigation, police say detectives identified Amanda’s husband, 34-year-old Blair Lyons as being responsible for her homicide.

His vehicle, a white 2017 GMC 2500 pickup, was located early that morning, abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge and investigators retrieved video evidence that Blair Lyons jumped from the bridge into the Detroit River.

The families of Amanda Lyons and Blair Lyons have been notified by the LaSalle Police Service and are asking the public and the media for their privacy and compassion.

The LaSalle Police Service is continuing with its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.