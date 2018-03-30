Body found near dock in Leamington
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 6:44AM EDT
Police are investigating after a body was recovered near the Pelee Island Ferry dock in Leamington.
The body was discovered just before noon on Thursday after it was seen floating in the harbour.
Police did not say if foul play is suspected, but said more information will be released once it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.