PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. -- The bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a teenager have been found after both went missing in separate weekend incidents in Lake Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff's office says the body of 17-year-old Christian Ngabo was found in the lake about 9 a.m. Monday.

The body of 6-year-old Iain Rowe was found about 7:15 p.m. Sunday amid rocks along the shoreline in western Michigan.

Iain of Ferrysburg was reported missing Saturday at Holland State Park while authorities were at the park searching for Ngabo who last was seen struggling while swimming with his 19-year-old brother.

The park is in Park Township, southwest of Grand Rapids.