As the Bob Probert Ride enters its ninth year, organizers are proud to announce a milestone.

The ride in Windsor has raised more than $1 million for cardiac services and equipment in Windsor and Essex County.

This year’s ride takes place Sunday June 23, starting at Thunder Road Harley Davidson.

The ride captains this year are former Windsor Spitfire and current Edmonton Oilers NHL forward Zack Kassian and former NHL forward Darren Banks.

“Guys that played with Bob loved playing for Bob. He was a great teammate,” says Kassian. “For me to be the road captain of this ride for him, it's a huge honour.”

“The cause is the most important thing,” adds Banks. “To get everybody from Windsor and Detroit to come over here, I think it's been growing every year since I've been coming and I would love to see two thousand bikers out here and I think it could happen.”

More than 1,300 people in Windsor Essex have been referred to cardiac wellness services, so organizers say the financial contributions are needed.

Bob Probert died July 5, 2010.