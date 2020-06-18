WINDSOR, ONT. -- Even though the Bob Probert Ride is postponed this year, the raffle is still taking place and residents have more time to buy a ticket.

Earlier this year, the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation announced the postponement the Bob Probert Ride, which will now host its tenth ride on June 27th, 2021.

The raffle for a 2020 Harley Davidson Road Glide was added this year.

“With nearly 800 raffle tickets already sold, we are pleased to announce that the raffle will still be taking place this year,” organizers said in a news release.

Like the ride itself, raffle draw date was also postponed and will now take place on Oct. 24, 2020. It is a nod to Probert's jersey number and in the tenth month to commemorate the tenth year of the ride.

Those still looking to secure their chance to win can purchase a raffle ticket for $50 by calling 519.257.5111 ext. 76910 and paying by credit card; tickets will then be mailed out. Only 200 tickets are left to be sold. Winner will be announced live on the Bob Probert Ride Facebook Page on Oct. 24.