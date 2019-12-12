SAN JOSE, CALIF -- Former Windsor Spitfires coach Bob Boughner has been named interim head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced Wednesday that the team has made several changes to the Sharks coaching staff.

Also joining the Sharks coaching staff are associate coach Roy Sommer, assistant coach Mike Ricci and goaltending coach Evgeni Nabokov.

In related moves, the club says Peter DeBoer, Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg have been relieved of their duties. Michael Chiasson and Jimmy Bonneau will split head coaching duties for the San Jose Barracuda moving forward.

"When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed," said Wilson.

Boughner re-joined the Sharks prior to the start of the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach. From 2017-2019, he served as the head coach of the Florida Panthers, where he posted an 80-62-22 record, missing a playoff berth in 2017-18 by one point.

He originally joined the Sharks coaching staff in 2015, including helping lead the team to their first Stanley Cup Final berth in 2016.

Boughner also served as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010-11.

He led the Windsor Spitfires to consecutive Memorial Cup and OHL Championships during the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons. He also earned consecutive CHL and OHL Coach of the Year awards in the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009, becoming the first head coach in CHL history to win a Memorial Cup and the CHL Coach of the Year award twice.

A 10-year NHL veteran defenseman, Boughner appeared in 630 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Buffalo, amassing 72 points (15 goals, 57 assists) and 1,382 penalty minutes.