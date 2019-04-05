

CTV Windsor





The Essex County OPP marine unit wants to ensure the safety of everyone on the waterways this boating season.

Police say the 2019 season focus will again be that of smaller pleasure craft type vessels, specifically to the proper preparation and inclusion of safety equipment aboard these vessels occupying waters within close proximity to shore.

"Essex County OPP Marine Unit members are now on the water to ensure the safety and well-being of all boaters with the focus on compliance to boating regulations,” says Insp. Glenn Miller.“Use the time before you launch to educate yourselves on boating regulations and if necessary reach out to us as the OPP is always available to provide boating educational briefings.”

Small vessels include but are not limited to the following: paddleboards, water-cycles, sealed hull and sit on top kayaks, canoes, kayaks rowboats and rowing shells sailboards and kite-boards.

Police say the use of properly functioning fitted and approved lifejackets and Personal Floatation Devices is critical and will be monitored tenaciously by our dedicated marine unit during the 2019 boating season.

As always, a zero tolerance approach will be taken to the improper possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the waterways.

Officers are reminding people that impaired driving due to the consumption of alcohol and/or a drug, including cannabis holds the same penalty as it does when operating a motor vehicle.

In 2019 a slight change to legislation includes the reduction in the number of flares required on board a vessel now decreased by 50 per cent if the boat is equipped with one of the following:

-A means of 2 way communication (VHF Radio or Cellular Phone)

-A personal locator beacon

-An emergency position indicating beacon