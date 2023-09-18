Boaters charged with impaired, possession of stolen property

Ontario Provincial Police marine unit (OPP_CR/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police marine unit (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Grocery executives in Ottawa for meeting with Freeland, Champagne on food prices

The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains are in Ottawa for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices. CTV News was on-scene as the grocery executives and ministers arrived for their sit-down. Here's what they had to say.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a meeting on the growing cost of food with grocery and supermarket CEOs in Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News