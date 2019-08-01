

The municipality of Chatham-Kent has closed down a number of ramps that provide access to the water at Dover Beach Park due to safety concerns.

In a press release, the municipality indicated three ramps at Dover Beach Park in Mitchell’s Bay are closed due to slippery conditions caused by algae.

A fourth open ramp that has a tactile mat remains open – but Chatham-Kent officials urge caution when accessing the area.

The release did not indicate when the ramps may re-open.