Boat ramps at Dover Beach Park closed over safety concerns
A water access ramp at Dover Beach Park leading into Mitchell's Bay in Chatham-Kent is closed due to algae on the surface. (Courtesy of Chatham-Kent)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:34AM EDT
The municipality of Chatham-Kent has closed down a number of ramps that provide access to the water at Dover Beach Park due to safety concerns.
In a press release, the municipality indicated three ramps at Dover Beach Park in Mitchell’s Bay are closed due to slippery conditions caused by algae.
A fourth open ramp that has a tactile mat remains open – but Chatham-Kent officials urge caution when accessing the area.
The release did not indicate when the ramps may re-open.