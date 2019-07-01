Boat blocks traffic on EC Row
A boat blocking the westbound lanes of EC Row Expressway in Windsor on Sunday June 30, 2019. (Photo via Facebook/Brendan Laliberte)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 11:08AM EDT
A large pleasure-craft remained dry-docked in a less than ideal location Sunday.
Windsor Police Service was called to the westbound lanes of EC Row Expressway at Howard near Dougal Ave. around 3:30pm for a report of a large boat in the road.
Officers arrived to find it wasn't a prank call.
According to police, it appears the boat wasn't properly secured and fell off a trailer.
Police say no one was hurt, but they had to divert traffic at Howard Ave. heading westbound while they figured out how to get the large boat off the roadway.