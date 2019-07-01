

CTV Windsor





A large pleasure-craft remained dry-docked in a less than ideal location Sunday.

Windsor Police Service was called to the westbound lanes of EC Row Expressway at Howard near Dougal Ave. around 3:30pm for a report of a large boat in the road.

Officers arrived to find it wasn't a prank call.

According to police, it appears the boat wasn't properly secured and fell off a trailer.

Police say no one was hurt, but they had to divert traffic at Howard Ave. heading westbound while they figured out how to get the large boat off the roadway.