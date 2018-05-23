

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor Board of Governors has approved the construction of a $73-million Lancer Sport and Recreation Centre.

The plans include a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,500 spectators, a new eight-lane pool and a fitness area that is triple the size of the current facility.

Craig Goodman of CS&P Architects has said the design is a “big step forward” for the school, and it will put Windsor on an equal footing with some of the major Ontario universities for both competition and recreational facilities.

Volleyball player Jade Ziebarth agrees.

“If you look at our facilities now and compare them to other universities across the province or across the country, we just don't measure up in that department so I think this is a step in the right direction.”

The venture is a partnership between the students and the university.

Last February, the student alliance voted in favour of a new student fee to help pay for the complex. It is anticipated that each student will pay $125 extra per year once construction is complete.

The value of the student contribution is estimated at $55-million over the next 30 years.

The University has also agreed to invest $18-million in the project, and it will fund all operational costs for the complex.

Dean of Kinesiology Dr. Michael Khan says the facility can also be a student hub to enhance the undergraduate experience.

“Students can come down to the facility and have a choice of a number of activities,” says Khan. “Some may want to go for a swim, shoot some hoops or go to the fitness centre. They can gather up afterwards for social times, study time. It really becomes another student centre on campus.”

Coaches have already started using the new facility as a new recruiting tool for student athletes.

“I have to admit we are a little bit behind but we've learned from other universities,” says Khan. “We've seen what some universities have done well and some of the mistakes they've made and that has informed our project so we think we're going to have a first class project here at the university.

Officials at the school hope to have a shovel in the ground next spring and complete the project before the fall of 2021.