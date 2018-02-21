

CTV Windsor





Bluesfest Windsor is turning back the clock for its summer festival.

President Rob Petroni helped reveal his much anticipated 2018 lineup on Wednesday, and he calls it the best collection of acts the festival has ever had.

Rock bands Night Ranger and Extreme will highlight the opening of the four-day festival at the Riverfront Festival Plaza, which is set for the weekend of July 12.

Colin James will also headlines Friday's card.

Petroni tells CTV News he can’t reveal his Saturday headliner until May 26, but says the act is a heavyweight on the music scene that still plays venues filled with 14,000 fans.

Bluesfest 2018 will also bring some 90’s icons to the stage in Windsor on Sunday, with performances from Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Young MC.

Petroni adds they are already planning on expanding the festival next year.

“We're going two weekends, possibly throughout the week,” says Petroni. “We're going to try and get the weekend before us or after us depending on the schedule.”

About 3,000 people have traditionally attended the Windsor festival each night.