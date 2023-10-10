Blue Rodeo returns to Caesars Windsor to celebrate milestone

Legendary alt-country rock band, Blue Rodeo, is returning to Caesars Windsor to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Five Days In July.

The band is set to perform on Friday, Jan, 12 at 8 p.m.

Fans can look forward to seeing the band hit the stage at Caesars Windsor for songs from the six-time platinum classic record, Five Days in July, while also enjoying favourites from over the years.

“We have a rare opportunity to revisit Five Days In July in its entirety,” says Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. “This being the record's 30th birthday, we thought we would do a few special shows and play the record front to back. Should be fun.”

The album includes chart-toppers like “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet,” “Bad Timing,” and “5 Days in May.”

Blue Rodeo emerged in the early 1980s as a countrified rock band in the era of hair metal and glossy pop. Their single “Try” became omnipresent on radio across Canada and set in motion a three-decade-long career of headlining every club, theatre, and arena in Canada.

In the 35 years since forming, Blue Rodeo has sold over 4 million albums, received dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, played over 2,000 shows, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and have been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.