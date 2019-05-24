

CTV Windsor





For a third year in a row, the Blue Flag will fly at Colchester Harbour Marina.

The flag is a mark of distinction presented annually by Environmental Defence.

Blue Flag is a world-renowned eco-certification for beaches and marinas.

“When you see a Blue Flag flying at a beach or marina, you know that it’s clean, safe and sustainably managed,” said Kelsey Scarfone, Blue Flag program manager with environmental defence. “These world-class beaches and marinas have worked hard to achieve the standards set by this prestigious award, and we’re proud to recognize that accomplishment today.”

The Blue Flag also symbolizes great water quality and high safety standards and acknowledges efforts to protect local shorelines and ecosystems.

“The Blue Flag is yet another example of the ongoing investments we’re making at Colchester Harbour,” said Doug Sweet, director of community services. “The Town of Essex has made great strides towards making sure the harbour is clean, sustainable, and accessible to all.”

While the number of Blue Flags in Canada is growing, Colchester remains part of a fairly exclusive club.

There are only 12 marinas and 28 beaches in Canada which have achieved the designation this year.

More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 45 countries fly the Blue Flag.