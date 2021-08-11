WINDSOR, ONT. -- After over 10 years of pushing for sports betting, Windsor West MP Brian Masse says his goal is finally coming to fruition this week.

Masse was informed that his former private member’s bill to legalize single even sports betting, C-218, which passed the House of Commons, the Senate, and received Royal Assent will finally come into effect on Thursday, Aug. 12 with its proclamation by the government.

“There are many people and organizations who have worked for years to make this happen,” says Masse. “We had to push through every single step of this process for more than a decade.”

The pursuit began in 2011 with former MP Joe Comartin’s private members bill, which was taken on by Masse after Comartin became deputy speaker and went through several iterations with three bills over the years.

“I’m pleased that tomorrow the work on the federal level will be complete and a blow against organized crime will have been achieved along with the opportunity to create a legal, regulated, and modernized sector that provides jobs and opportunities for Canadians and revenues for governments to support important programs across the country,” Masse said.

It passed the Senate on June 22. The bill had unanimously passed in the House of Commons (HOC) Justice Committee. The bill was transferred to and introduced by Conservative MP Kevin Waugh (Saskatoon-Grasswood), a former television sports journalist, who drew the seventh slot to introduce a PMB, guaranteeing a vote this parliamentary session, which passed the House with 303 in voting in favour and 15 voting against on Feb. 17.

The bill received royal assent at the end of June. Masse wrote the Prime Minister on Monday, Aug. 9 requesting the law be proclaimed and come into force immediately so that provinces could issue regulations and Canadian casinos could begin to finalize and implement plans to establish new operations and create jobs.

The gaming sector is the largest component of the entertainment industry in Canada accounting for over 250, 000 jobs across Canada.

Masse says it is estimated that the illegal SESB market in Canada is over $10 billion, which funds organized crime.

“With this bill becoming law, it will level the playing field for Canadian casinos and allow provinces to set their own rules and regulations for single event sports betting,” says Masse.

He adds it will allow for provinces to establish real consumer protections along funding and assistance for problem gambling while being able to eliminate the illegal black market.