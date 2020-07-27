Advertisement
BLM graffiti on Riverfront Festival Plaza being investigated
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 9:28AM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 9:29AM EDT
A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after “Black Lives Matter” graffiti was spray-painted on the outdoor stage at Riverfront Festival Plaza.
Joe Busico posted the photos on Facebook on Sunday morning.
He tells AM800 News public property is not the place to graffiti political statements.
Busico says he contacted the city about the vandalism.
Windsor police confirmed they did receive a formal complaint regarding this property damage, and the matter remains under investigation.