WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after “Black Lives Matter” graffiti was spray-painted on the outdoor stage at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Joe Busico posted the photos on Facebook on Sunday morning.

He tells AM800 News public property is not the place to graffiti political statements.

Busico says he contacted the city about the vandalism.

Windsor police confirmed they did receive a formal complaint regarding this property damage, and the matter remains under investigation.