Blink-182 will not be coming to Windsor because of "doctor's orders.”

The American rock band has cancelled a number of dates including a Sept. 18 show at Caesars Windsor as medical issues have sidelined drummer Travis Barker.

Various media reports have stated Barker has been treated for blood clots in his arm.

Barker’s medical team anticipated he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.

“The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band,” said Barker. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support.”

The band's website (BLINK182.COM) will eventually have information on refunds.

If tickets were purchased at the Caesars Windsor box office, you can bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the box office.

If purchased online or by phone through ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-help (4357).