WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say two teens have been charged after “racial obscenities and gang related symbols” were spray-painted at a Blenheim park.

Police responded to a mischief complaint at Kinsman Park on July 27.

Upon arrival, the officer observed that unknown suspects had spray-painted graffiti in the pavilion and on the picnic tables.

Through investigation, police say they identified the youths responsible.

Early Tuesday morning, police found the youths in Chatham and they were arrested.

A 16-year-old Blenheim teen has been charged with mischief. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 16.

A 13-year-old Blenheim teen has been charged with mischief. She remains in police custody.