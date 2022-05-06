Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman

File Photo File Photo

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver