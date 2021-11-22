Blenheim man runs out of gas and gets charged with possessing a prohibited weapon

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Blenheim man with possessing a prohibited weapon after he ran out of gas.

An officer on general patrol saw the man pushing the car on Lacroix Street near Park Avenue in Chatham on Sunday afternoon.

Through investigation, the officer learned that the license plates on the vehicle were stolen. Police say a set of brass knuckles were also observed inside the vehicle.

The 36-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and being in possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 4, 2022.