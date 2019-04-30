

Chatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with drug possession after an officer retrieved an item that was thrown from his vehicle window during a traffic stop.

An officer on general patrol saw a man driving a car with an expired validation sticker around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say prior to initiating a traffic stop an object was thrown from the driver side window.

After the officer spoke with the driver and retrieved the item that was thrown from the window, the man was arrested.

He has been charged with drug possession, breach of recognizance x3 as well as a number of Highway Traffic Act offences. He was held pending a bail hearing.