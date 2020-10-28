WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Blenheim man is facing driving and drug charges after police say he tried to resist being arrested.

Chatham-Kent police say while on patrol in Shrewsbury an officer observed a vehicle travelling on New Scotland Line towards Fargo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer recognized the vehicle and knew that it was currently uninsured. The officer attempted a traffic stop, however the driver allegedly sped up and continued driving. A second officer attended to assist.

Officers say the man used his vehicle to intentionally strike a cruiser to escape when the officers attempted to block him. The officer was able to stay in control of his vehicle and use the cruiser to slow down the man until his vehicle came to a complete stop.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say the man locked himself in, resulting in the officer having to break a window to effect the arrest. The man resisted arrest, but was taken into custody, following a short struggle.

Through investigation, police learned that the man was suspended from driving and that he did not have consent from the registered owner to be driving the vehicle.

Police say when he was searched, they found suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, cannabis marihuana, glass pipe and large quantity of cash.

The 24-year-old man from Blenheim has been charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Flight from police

Assault with a weapon

Resist arrest

Drive while under suspension

Two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking

He has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.