WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 31-year-old Blenheim man is being charged with fleeing police and vehicle theft after an alleged pursuit.

Chatham-Kent police say a patrol officer on Wednesday morning recognized a Jeep being driven in Blenheim and knew the vehicle was not insured.

The driver at first failed to stop when the officer activated emergency lights.

He later pulled over, but put his vehicle in reverse and drove off when the officer asked for a driver's license and for the engine to be turned off.

The driver was later located and police learned the man was driving without the owner's permission.

The driver was already prohibited from driving while disqualified for a dangerous driving offence and unpaid fines.