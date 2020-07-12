LONDON, ONT. -- Four people were displaced and a cat perished as Windsor firefighters fought two blazes in the city Saturday afternoon.

The fires caused about $100,000 in damage to each home.

One of the fires was on Gladstone Avenue and that is where the cat died. The occupants were not injured.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was electrical.

At the other fire on Curry Avenue, nobody was hurt. The cause of that fire is undetermined.

- With files from Gord Bacon / AM800