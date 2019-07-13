Blaze forces occupants out of Windsor home
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Riberdy Road in Windsor on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 1:46PM EDT
Occupants of a home near the Windsor International Airport were able to quickly escape a house blaze.
Fire crews were called to the 3300 block Riberdy Road Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials say the blaze started on the rear exterior of the home.
Nobody was injured and firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
No word on damages at this point.