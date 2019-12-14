Blaze consumes luxury SUV in Leamington
Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:17PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 14, 2019 3:45PM EST
A 2019 Yukon Denali was destroyed by fire in Leamington, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Twitter / Leamington Fire Department)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- No injuries are reported after a vehicle fire early Saturday in Leamington.
Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Erie Steet N. just before 3 a.m.
A Yukon Denali was destroyed in the blaze while a nearbyToyota sustained heat damage.
Damaged is estimated at $105,000 while the cause remains undetermined.