

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press





With sweetheart necklines and high slits, sheer lace and sparkly details, Hollywood women with men on their side turned the Golden Globes red carpet into a parade of fashion black in a protest with a clear message for sexual harassers: Time's Up.

More than 300 women in the entertainment industry banded together recently to found a reform initiative of that name in solidarity with the "Me Too" movement that exploded after the fall of Harvey Weinstein and dozens of other men accused of sexual misconduct.

Barely a walker Sunday in Los Angeles wore another colour -- and all major stars went for it as stylists and designers worked to meet the demand for dresses in that colour. While black, of course, has been worn before on red carpets, here are five standout looks from the evening of noir:

JESSICA BIEL: Hubby Justin Timberlake in all black, Biel wore a Dior Haute Couture dress with a nude pleated tulle ball gown and a black velvet moon embellishment. In her ears were 1950s diamond earrings from Bulgari in a bow design.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES: She stunned in huge emerald earrings and a sheer, long-sleeve couture body hugger from Zuhair Murad. It was an A-line cut and plunged at the neck with lace, shimmering applique and velvet detailing.

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON: Her "This is Us" husband, played by Sterling K. Brown, won a Golden Globe. Kelechi won Twitter in a deep low-cut trouser set from Monsoori. It sparkled in the night's top colour.

KENDALL JENNER: Making her Golden Globes red carpet debut because, why? We're not sure, but she went big. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" klan member went big and was nearly swallowed up in a shaggy, strapless Giambattista Valli strapless dress that was high in front and way long in back. Her dark hair was bobbed and tousled.

DAKOTA JOHNSON: She and others donning the night's colour of solidarity combined black with sparkle. She was a presenter and wore a Gucci look of organza and velvet with an inky, deep-sea texture. It had thin straps with a crystal buckle at the waist and a statement silver bow design in crystals at the back. Her accessories were minimal, a couple of bracelets and elegant Nirav Modi drop diamond earrings.

And the men? They represented.

Chris Sullivan from "This is Us" showed off black nail polish. Daniel Kaluuya of "Get Out" wore a tux from Gucci with a Time's Up pin on his lapel. Caleb McLaughlin, one of the "Stranger Things" kids, was in Ports 1961, black shirt and all. Common went with a black shirt, bow tie and tux as well.

Those not in black included Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and hosts of the Golden Globes. She chose a bright red embellished dress and overcoat, telling The Associated Press ahead of the awards presentation that the Time's Up moment "has given a voice to women that need to speak up and HFPA is 60 per cent women, you know, and we are all on board, all supportive."

And why no black? It was "because my gown was made a couple months ago and also it's a cultural thing. I'm from India and for a special celebration we don't wear the colour of mourning. My mother would be appalled!"

While the dominance of black was unprecedented, the colour is not a red carpet newbie by any stretch.

Emma Stone, among those in black Sunday, wore the colour to the 2015 Golden Globes, a stunning trouser look with a studded silver top and a black back bow and train. Nicole Kidman has worn the colour to the Globes several times, including a lace column gown with a high slit and a little black choker in 2002, offering a rock vibe from Yves Saint Laurent.

Halle Berry, a presenter this time around, wore a bustier look with an elegant sheer affect below the waist in 2011.