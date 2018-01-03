

CTV Windsor





After ending an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada has now issued a special weather statement.

The forecaster says Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect the cold snap to last from late Thursday through Saturday.



A bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario on Thursday.

Environment Canada expects extreme cold warning criteria of -30 Celsius is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday.



CTV Windsor Meteorologist Gary Archibald says extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

He suggests you cover up when outside since frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

You should also check on older family, friends and neighbours.

“If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside,” says Archibald.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Street Help, The Salvation Army, and Windsor's Welcome Centre and Downtown Mission are available to the homeless in Windsor seeking shelter.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger at Street Help says if residents find people huddled on the streets, or in stair-wells, they need to direct them to help, and be understanding of their situation.

The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops.

Archibald says there’s some good news in store in about seven days - temperatures will return to around the freezing level on Monday or Tuesday.