    • Biting wind chills in the region throughout the week

    Bitter wind chills continue to grip the region Tuesday through Wednesday.

    While there are no watches or warnings, flurries do come to an end Tuesday morning with a daytime high of minus 10 but the wind chill making it feel like minus 23 C.

    Cloudy periods do continue throughout the week but we get a break from the wind, with temperatures sticking around minus 6 C before climbing up to zero by Monday.

    Tuesday: Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon.

    Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 26.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High minus 6.

    Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

