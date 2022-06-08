Bill to establish Ojibway National Urban Park moves passes second reading
The plan to establish Ojibway National Urban Park is one step closer to becoming a reality as a private member’s bill passed second reading Wednesday in the House of Commons.
Member of Parliament for Windsor West Brian Masse’s bill moved forward with a vote of 169 for and 147 against with support from the Bloc, Green Party, Conservative party, the NDP, and two liberal MPs.
“The bill to establish Ojibway National Park is the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents of this region fighting to protect this unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country,” Masse said in a news release.
“It has been a real privilege to be the one in the House of Commons on the bill, but this victory belongs to so many, from Caldwell First Nation to local residents and environmental groups, from scientists and the City of Windsor, and so many more. So, thank you! Your work has paid off.”
The proposed urban park would include Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.
The bill did not pass second reading without a bit of drama. Some MPs suggested the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, made “unparliamentary” comments to Masse during discussion over the park’s designation.
The incident occurred after the question period when Masse pressed Miller over whether he would establish the national urban park, saying Caldwell First Nation’s Chief asked government and MPs to support the bill.
According to Masse, Caldwell First Nation, the City of Windsor and the Wildlands League have all written letters showcasing their support for the designation.
“This is an essential step in making this park a reality. Now it goes to the HOC Environment Committee where Caldwell First Nation, Windsor residents, scientists, environmental groups, the City of Windsor, and the tourism sector will be able to tell the Members of Parliament how important Ojibway NUP will be,” Masse said.
“I want to thank my colleagues from all parties for their support. All those years of work by so many people across this city and country brought this day about.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Island nations facing 'triple crisis,' Barbados PM says during meeting with Trudeau
The prime minister of Barbados is pleading the case of smaller island nations that are struggling to deal with a 'triple crisis' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mia Mottley says Barbados is dealing with real-world impacts of climate change at the same time as COVID-19 and rising fuel and food prices.
Kitchener
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Searching for Randy’s ring: Family looks for wedding band lost in fatal Cambridge crash
Nearly a month after a crash in Cambridge claimed the lives of two people, the family of one victim is looking for a wedding ring lost in the collision.
-
DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police
Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case. Mary Hammond disappeared Sept. 8, 1983, and thanks to DNA, police believe they know who allegedly abducted and murdered her.
London
-
Multiple youths pepper sprayed, one struck by baton in London, Ont.
One teen has been arrested after multiple youths were allegedly assaulted with pepper spray and a baton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Fatal crash closes section of 402
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 402, according to police.
-
London police arrest man on sexual assault charges, believe there may be additional victims
London police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in a park last month, investigators believe there may be more victims.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking
Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.
-
Impaired driver with children in car charged after crashing into fire hydrant: OPP
A driver from Essa Township faces a slew of charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, after crashing into a fire hydrant.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa paramedics at 'Level Zero' 526 times in first five months of 2022
There have been no Ottawa paramedic units available to respond to calls an average of more than three times a day so far this year, as the service deals with an increase in calls and significant delays offload patients in hospitals.
-
Council approves next step in Lansdowne 2.0 project
City councillors have voted in favour of starting the next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park, bringing the city one step closer to a new arena, new stands at the stadium, and three new high-rises.
Toronto
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshipers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
-
Veteran Toronto police officer criminally charged
Toronto police say they’ve criminally charged one of their own after a veteran officer allegedly supplied confidential information to a member of the public about other individuals.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Audit of several Quebec dioceses' records identifies 87 abusers in the church: report
An independent audit of more than 80 years of files involving nine Quebec Catholic dioceses found at least 87 abusers among church personnel, according to a summary of findings released Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
-
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Traffic snarled on Wellington Crescent due to stuck truck
Both directions of Wellington Crescent are closed near the train bridge by Wellington Park due after a vehicle ended up lodged under a bridge.
-
Bowman focuses on continued growth in Winnipeg during final State of the City address
For the last time as mayor, Brian Bowman gave his final State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the continued growth of the city.
Calgary
-
Canadian social media rampant with disinformation on Russia-Ukraine war, report states
A report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy found Canada is a target for pro-Russian disinformation on social media.
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
-
Sign, sign, everywhere an illegal sign in northeast Calgary, complains councillor
Dozens of illegally-placed signs advertising local businesses can be viewed as far as the eye can see along Calgary's Métis Trail, Country Hills Boulevard and other major roadways in the northeast, prompting an area city councillor to raise safety concerns.
Edmonton
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 3 p.m. a severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for areas near Brazeau Dam & Clearwater County. Hail as large as nickels, downpours, frequent lightning and potentially damaging gusts are possible in that area. The storm is moving east at 40 km/h.
-
Holland staying mum on plans for Oilers, but guaranteeing change during off season
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland revealed little about his plans for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, speaking with media for the first time since the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals.
-
Red Deer gym battles U.S. corporation over Planet Fitness name
A Red Deer gym is in a legal battle against a large American company over a name and where it can be used.
Vancouver
-
'They fail special needs students': B.C. mom speaks out after son excluded from field trip
While the rest of his kindergarten class was enjoying a field trip, Luca sat in an empty classroom with his educational assistant. His mom says the school decided his disability would make it too difficult to include him
-
Truck collides with overpass in Richmond, closes Highway 99 south
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond were closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck collided with the Cambie Road overpass.
-
Vancouver mayor wants more Granville Street bars to stay open until 3 a.m. if he's re-elected
With Vancouver's municipal election just over four months away, the city's mayor is outlining some of his plans to support the local night-life industry if he's re-elected.