

CTV Windsor





The issue of fewer personal leave days for Ontario's auto workers is now a battle in the Ontario legislature.

Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky joined Oshawa area NDP member Jennifer French on Wednesday as she tabled a bill to equalize personal leave days for autoworkers.

“Instead of competing to a race to the bottom, we should be setting the standard for worker's rights in this province,” said French.

French says the updated Unemployment Act gave all workers, except those in the auto sector, ten personal leave days with two of them paid.

But auto workers, in workplaces of 50 or more employees, were limited to only seven unpaid days.

“All workers in Ontario deserve to know that they can take the time away from work in the event of an emergency illness, death or other emergency,” French explained. “It shouldn’t matter what sector you work in, access should be the same and the fact that this Liberal government is discriminating against those in the auto sector is not right and my bill would stop that.”

Gretzky claims the Liberal government passed the regulation without any consultation with workers or their representatives and without due process and debate in the legislature.

The Liberal government claims the pilot project for the auto sector was launched after consultation with industry experts.

The policy is going to be reviewed by former auto union boss Buzz Hargrove and Stacey Allerton, a former manager at Ford. They're expected to provide recommendations to the government.

"This review is part of our overall commitment to address the realities of the modern workplace and create a fair society,” said Kevin Flynn, the Minister of Labour. “The auto sector is a vitally important industry to Ontario’s economy, and the people who work in the sector deserve fairness in their workplaces. This review will allow us to seek the right input to guide us going forward.”

But French said what's needed is immediate legislation to level the playing field for all workers.

“We want the government to undo the damage and repeal the exemption regulation,” said French. “But also, and just as importantly, to pass this bill to protect the rights of all workers in the future."