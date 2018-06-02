

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex were riding home on new bikes Saturday.

Executive Director Becky Parent says 60 bikes and helmets were given away. “For children and youth who don't have a bike, this represents something a lot more. It's about empowerment. It's about a sense of self control.”

Parent says the giveaway was possible thanks to a second annual fundraiser held by Waste Connections staff in Windsor.

Steve McArthur is District Manager for the waste management company and says the best part is seeing the children's faces when they get their bike.