Big turn out for first microchip clinic of the year

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted hundreds of pets and their owners during its first microchip clinic of the year on Sunday.

The cash only event happened at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It usually is busiest at the start,” said executive director, Melanie Coulter. “We encourage people to come later on in the event but everyone likes to come at the start. Usually there’s a little bit of a wait, but we’re getting through people really quickly.”

The drive-thru format that was made popular during the COVID-19 pandemic allows pet owners to have their dog, cat, or rabbit microchipped without leaving their vehicle.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted hundreds of pets and their owners during a microchip clinic in Amherstburg, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“It actually works really well,” Coulter explained. “It's great for the clients, it's great for the pets, it's easy for our staff to work it so this is definitely a model will be sticking with.”

“The only downside is we obviously can't do it in the middle of winter.”

Coulter predicted another clinic will return to Windsor later in the year at a date still to be determined.

“The microchip is a permanent identification,” Coulter said. “And it's also something that can't fall off, so like a collar can be taken off or fall off, but a microchip is there for the pet’s lifetime.”

“We have had a lot of cases over the years where we find a microchip and the animal has been lost for years or have been lost very far from where they were found. And it’s great because we’re able to quickly call the owner and say your pet is here, they’re safe, come on in and get them.”

No appointments were required and the cost was $20.