

CTV Windsor





Saturday was moving day for Bike-Friendly Windor-Essex, but the group isn't moving to where it thought it was headed.

Lori Newton with the cycling advocacy group says the home of Snack BBQ would not be available to house the new group, despite it previously being offered.

As CTV News told you in June, the group's Bike Kitchen was handed a surprise eviction from its home at the Capitol Theatre on Pelissier Street downtown.

Before his shock passing on July 26, downtown business owner and city booster Mark Boscariol had arranged the have the Bike Kitchen move into his restaurant on Chatham Street East.

Newton says that appears to no longer be an option.

However Newton says fortunately one of the group's supporters stepped up to offer their basement on Drouillard Road in Ford City to store all the bikes the shop has.

Newton says Bike Kitchen will be closed until the group finds a new home.