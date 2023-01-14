BIAs team up with Crimestoppers with new sticker campaign to curb crime

A recent uptick of crime and vandalism in downtown Windsor over the past few weeks has many business owners looking for solutions, and Crime Stoppers of Windsor Essex thinks it may have one.

Crime Stoppers is teaming up with business improvement associations across Essex County with a sticker campaign to get the word out that Crime Stoppers can be part of the solution.

“In particular, we're working with the downtown Windsor BIA, because criminal activity within their boundaries has been increasing lately, unfortunately,” said Denise Pelaccia of Crime Stoppers.

She’s hoping business owners — especially restaurants — will hang a special sticker in washroom stalls to allow people a moment in a quiet, safe, secluded space to make a call that could serve as an important tip.

“Our program does work, and it works because you stay anonymous and your tip is used you can earn cash, and you also don't have to be called to court,” Pelaccia said.

Businesses like La Vern’s Market in downtown Windsor have been the target of smashed windows numerous times over the past few months, which has been more of an aggravation and nuisance since the suspect, who was arrested last week, (insert hyper link to story), stole nothing but butter tarts.

”It's actually been more so upsetting to see that type of action being happening like happening in downtown Windsor, knowing that it's such a good environment,” said Adam Eissa, who works as a cashier at La Vern’s Market.

Many other business owners have requested a sticker and think this campaign is a good start.

“I think that it'll help the employers out that are more so on the on the shy side and don't want to have to call the police when incidents are happening,” said Eissa. “So I'm guessing it'll give them more of like an open light on how to take action against these different problems.”

“We have a long way to go. We're gonna need a lot of different things in place and as BIA and I have all the members downtown I'm sure we'll come up with some other things that can help with the downtown crime,” said Misty Sergi, who owns the Gifting Tree.

“I don't have big hope in this and actually this is just an experiment I hope going to help other people for us now is doesn't mean big, big change,” said Ljubica Cajan, whose variety store on Ouellette Avenue had it’s window cracked recently.

Downtown Councillor Renaldo Agostino says it’s one small strategy of many he’s exploring that can help curb crime.

“The more calls the more intention we get, because it's a numbers game,” said Agostino. “And if businesses and residents of downtown Windsor report crimes or report sightings or report things, that means that it rings the bell for the police department to say hey, we have to pay attention to this area.”

Agostino wants to normalize the concept of residents and business owners calling authorities because the call can also help in other ways.

“Very often is people just don't call right, but don't look at it as calling to report a crime. Look at it as calling someone for help. Not just help for yourself, but maybe somebody else who needs help out there.”

To get a Crime Stoppers sticker, business owners are urged to contact their respective BIA.