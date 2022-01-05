Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor woman

Windsor, Ont. -

Jitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.

Justice Renee Pomerance said in court Wednesday he must serve 25 years before applying for parole.

Bhogal was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31, who was killed on June 10, 2018 in the bedroom of her University Avenue apartment building.

The 12-member jury reached the verdict on Dec.1.

