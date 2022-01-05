Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor woman
Windsor, Ont. -
Jitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
Justice Renee Pomerance said in court Wednesday he must serve 25 years before applying for parole.
Bhogal was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31, who was killed on June 10, 2018 in the bedroom of her University Avenue apartment building.
The 12-member jury reached the verdict on Dec.1.
More details coming.
