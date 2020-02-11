WINDSOR -- Municipal officials are expressing frustration and disappointment over damage at several Windsor-Essex parks.

Tecumseh’s McAuliffe Park off Lesperance Road was the latest to be vandalized. Sometime this weekend a large vehicle drove through and around the sports fields.

Other parks vandalized include Mic Mac Park in Windsor, Co-An Park in McGregor and Stoney Point Park in Lakeshore.

“My feelings go beyond disappointment,” says Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “I am angry with the total lack of regard for quality public spaces. The damage was done not just to one park, but four of them throughout Essex County.”

McNamara says taxpayers in all of our municipalities should share his outrage since they will have to pay the price for the damage to the parks.

McNamara urges anyone who knows about these ‘acts of senseless vandalism’ to come forward.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying who may have done this,” says McNamara. “Someone knows something and they need to come forward.”

McAuliffe Park hosts a number of sporting events including baseball and soccer with McAuliffe Park Sports Group organizing the leagues.

The washrooms at the park were recently expanded and the addition of a splash pad is scheduled for construction this spring.

Tecumseh’s Parks Department is currently assessing the damage and putting a plan in place to fix the fields in time for the spring start of sports activities.

“The perpetrator or perpetrators of this act spent time in the park,” said Paul Anthony, director of parks and recreation. “Based on the damage to the fields, this vehicle was here for some time tearing up the field.”

Town officials say they have zero tolerance for vandalism and are working with the Essex County OPP to investigate this incident and bring charges against the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information on any of the park incidents is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Windsor Police at 519-258-6111 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may also leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.