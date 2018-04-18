

Residents voted for their favourite destinations in Windsor-Essex.

The social media campaign ran from Feb. 19 to March 11, 2018 with the goal of putting together a “best of” list of things to see and do in the region.

Windsor's Capitol Theatre won for Best Music Space Of Less Than 1000 Seats.

Spago’s Restaurant won for Best Around The World Eats with Walkerville BIA taking top spot for Best Shopping District.

In total, 42 awards were presented by Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island on Tuesday.

The third annual event is an online initiative which received over 8,500 nominations this year.

“Once again, a high engagement rate from both businesses and their fans alike underscores an enthusiasm and pride of place from Best of Windsor Essex voters,” says CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Gordon Orr.

“We anticipate that this list will inspire locals and visitors alike to explore our region’s iconic experiences, hidden gems and everything in between.”