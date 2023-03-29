Best of Windsor Essex Awards winners announced

The results are in — residents had their say voting on their favourite local hot spots for this year’s Best of Windsor Essex Awards.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island announced the winners of the eighth annual awards Wednesday voted at bestofwindsoressex.ca

“Now in its 8th edition, the Best of Windsor Essex Awards celebrate the best things to see and do in Windsor Essex and allow the voters to have a voice to what we showcase as some of the Best of our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Even though we saw over 8,000 votes come through the campaign, some of the awards come down to a couple dozen of votes between 1st and 2nd place, truly demonstrating the interest in residents to celebrate their favourite places to eat, drink, shop, play and stay in Windsor Essex.”

Residents voted on their favourites in various categories including arts and culture, attractions and events, food and drink, outdoor adventure and photo opportunities in various categories.

A few of the winners include:

Best Burger Joint: Mamo Burger

Best Ice Cream Parlour: Dairy Freez

Best Date Night Spot: Spago

Best Bar or Pub: Rock Bottom

Best Coffe Shop: Anchor

Best Art Gallery or Art Space: Art Windsor Essex

Best Beach: Point Pelee National Park

Best City Photo Op: Willistead Manor

Best Shopping District: Kingsville

Forty-eight awards were granted to local businesses residents voted as their favourites between Feb. 6 and 26, 2023. Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island shares the list with the world in the hopes of inspiring travel to area, allowing visitors to create unique itineraries for their trips.

“Though we continue to see growth in the tourism industry, 2022 was still another challenging year for businesses” said Orr. “The number of votes for the Best of Windsor Essex Awards campaign showcases how important a local audience is to help our tourism and hospitality businesses thrive, but also how devoted their customers are to celebrate their successes.”

Each winner will receive a commemorative plaque, letter of congratulations and bragging rights. They will also be included in Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island’s official visitor guide to be released on April 27.

Click here for a full list of winners.