Below seasonal temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex

A few days of below average temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.

A mix of sun and cloud with a seasonal high of 7C for Monday before showers Tuesday and a dip on the thermometer for the rest of the week.

The average high for this time of year is about 6C and the low is -1C — towards the end of the week highs will reach just 3C.

Here's a look at the full forecast

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Rain beginning before morning. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h. High 8.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Thursday: Sunny. High 7.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.