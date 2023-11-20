Below seasonal temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex
A few days of below average temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
A mix of sun and cloud with a seasonal high of 7C for Monday before showers Tuesday and a dip on the thermometer for the rest of the week.
The average high for this time of year is about 6C and the low is -1C — towards the end of the week highs will reach just 3C.
Here's a look at the full forecast
Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Rain beginning before morning. Low plus 4.
Tuesday: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h. High 8.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Thursday: Sunny. High 7.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa
Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israel pressed an offensive it says is aimed at eradicating Hamas and uprooting their militant infrastructure.
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
The globe is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadian MPs are spending more on travel, the Montreal Alouettes are this year's Grey Cup champions, a new report looks at the climate impacts of the top one per cent, and former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter has died.
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
Pop star Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors on the first day of tax fraud trial
Pop star Shakira agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud trial in Barcelona on Monday, avoiding the risk of a prison sentence.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Kitchener
-
'We have work to do': Cyclists push for safer city streets
Cyclists in Waterloo Region are pushing for changes to prevent road deaths and injuries.
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Impaired charges for man driving stolen tractor: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a man they say was caught driving a stolen tractor while impaired by drugs.
London
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
Barrie
-
Staircase fire sends Barrie residents out into the cold
A backstairs fire was extinguished, however, several residents and a business owner were left out in the cold.
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
Novice driver faces a slew of impaired driving charges in Severn Township
OPP was called by a concerned citizen about an erratic driver near Highway 12 in Severn Township headed towards Orillia Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
-
Need to tackle root causes of homelessness, message at national conference
Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh recently returned from a national conference in Halifax on tackling the growing issue across the country of people having no place to call home.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Ottawa
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
An Ottawa mother is taking the tragic loss of her son and turning it into purpose, warning others of the dangers of designer drugs
-
Gatineau teen, 16, hospitalized for 'car surfing'
A 16-year-old Gatineau teenager was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after falling from a moving vehicle while 'car surfing.'
-
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
Toronto
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Canadian MPs spent $14.6M on travel in first half of 2023
Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
Coroner's inquest set to begin in case of mentally ill man who died in Ontario jail
A coroner's inquest examining the death of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell in 2016 is set to begin today.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes win Grey Cup over Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge partially closed after fissure found
Commuters should expect some heavy congestion on the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge.
Atlantic
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: 'I can’t live out of a motel'
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man has lost his home in a fire.
-
Car allegedly stolen near Shediac River: N.B. RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged with murder in Brandon hammer attack
One man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hammer attack in Brandon on Nov. 12.
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of Mcleod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but far from cold this week
Temperatures should get a handful of degrees above 0 C today and we'll end up with a high in the 5 to 10 C range on Tuesday.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
-
Child, 3 adults in hospital after Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS
Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
-
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
The globe is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.