Below seasonal temperatures on the way for Windsor-Essex

    A kite surfer west of Belle River Marina on Lake St. Clair, Nov. 19, 2023. (Source: Andy Breschuk) A kite surfer west of Belle River Marina on Lake St. Clair, Nov. 19, 2023. (Source: Andy Breschuk)

    A few days of below average temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.

    A mix of sun and cloud with a seasonal high of 7C for Monday before showers Tuesday and a dip on the thermometer for the rest of the week.

    The average high for this time of year is about 6C and the low is -1C — towards the end of the week highs will reach just 3C.

    Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Rain beginning before morning. Low plus 4.

    Tuesday: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h. High 8.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 7.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

