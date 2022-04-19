Advertisement
Below seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex weather
Published Tuesday, April 19, 2022 6:59AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 8:00AM EDT
Share:
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex residents can expect two more days of below seasonal temperatures before warmth returns to the region.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind west 20 km/hr becoming northwest 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High 5 C.
As for Tuesday night, it will be clearing late in the evening. Wind northwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -4 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 9 C. Wind chill -6 C in the morning.Wednesday night..rain. Low 8 C.
- Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C. Thursday night..clear. Low 8 C.
- Friday..showers. High 14 C. Friday night..showers. Low 11 C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27 C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C. Sunday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 14.2C and the average low is 3.6C.
RELATED IMAGES