Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex residents can expect two more days of below seasonal temperatures before warmth returns to the region.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind west 20 km/hr becoming northwest 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High 5 C.

As for Tuesday night, it will be clearing late in the evening. Wind northwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low -4 C. Wind chill -9 C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 9 C. Wind chill -6 C in the morning.Wednesday night..rain. Low 8 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C. Thursday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Friday..showers. High 14 C. Friday night..showers. Low 11 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27 C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C. Sunday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.2C and the average low is 3.6C.