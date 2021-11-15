Below average temperatures start the week in Windsor-Essex
Fall leaves in the rain in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada says the week will start off with below average temperatures before warming up mid-week.
The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet snow flurries early in the morning.
The wind will be west, gusting to 50km/h. High 5C.
Cloudy Monday night, becoming partly cloudy late in the evening with a low -4C.
Tuesday, mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 6C.
Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.
Wednesday, showers with a high 15C.
The average temperature this time of year is 8.4C and the average low is 1.1C.