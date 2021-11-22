Below average temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for below average temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with wind becoming west gusting to 40km/h this morning. High 2 Celsius.

As for Monday night, it will be clear, with wind up to 15 km/h and a low -6C. Wind chill -10 overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Sunny on Tuesday, with a high 3C.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low -1C.

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6.7C and the average low is -0.2C.