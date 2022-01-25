Below average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada is calling for below average temperatures over the next several days.
The forecast is sunny on Tuesday morning, with a high of -7C, but a wind chill -19C in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is predicted late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.
Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind steady into the evening with a low -16C.
Wednesday will be sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10C but a wind chill of -22C in the morning.
Periods of snow is in the forecast for on Thursday, with a high -5C.
Friday will also see periods of snow and a high -3C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.
