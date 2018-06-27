

Construction is expected to begin soon on a new roundabout in Belle River.

It’s being installed at Notre Dame Street and West Belle River Road.

Lakeshore council approved a $2.4-million contract with Shea Rock Construction Group.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the project is about $220,000 over budget after only a single bidder came forward.

Traffic is expected to be completely shut down for 10 days for a portion of construction. The rest of the time, traffic will be reduced to one lane.