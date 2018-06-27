Belle River roundabout construction starting soon
The new roundabout will be at Notre Dame Street and West Belle River Road in Belle River, Ont., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 2:35PM EDT
Construction is expected to begin soon on a new roundabout in Belle River.
It’s being installed at Notre Dame Street and West Belle River Road.
Lakeshore council approved a $2.4-million contract with Shea Rock Construction Group.
Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the project is about $220,000 over budget after only a single bidder came forward.
Traffic is expected to be completely shut down for 10 days for a portion of construction. The rest of the time, traffic will be reduced to one lane.