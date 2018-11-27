

A Belle River couple is celebrating a big lotto win.

Victoria Boivin and Eugene Boivin won a $500,000 Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 12 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Windsor.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.5 billion, including 60 jackpot wins and 516 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.